Billionairess Phoebe Gates faces backlash for a pay dispute with a content creator

Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates is now being cyber-spanked for her toxic gaslighting behaviour that’s linked to her business. The 23-year-old has been called out for allegedly haggling over $250 by a content creator and comments against her flooded the post.

'Phoebe Gates flat out steals other startups ideas': Billionairess face massive backlash after content creator shares screenshot

Recently, in what appeared to be a business proposition, Phoebe went on an online spree, shopping for content creators to hire to promote her AI shopping tool Phia. But her approach didn’t sit well and made the internet collectively angry.

She approached Kacie Margis, a model and lifestyle tastemaker, via Instagram DM sharing all the details of her requirement and at the end adding her budget cramp situation. The content creator taking to her socials has shared the message which said how Phoebe attempted to book her for a job with the company for less than her $250 rate.

Kacie ranting on Threads wrote, “When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are”.

The creator shared the screenshots of the billionairess’ direct message which said, “Hey love! I came across your profile on Collabster and I’m such a fan of your content...”