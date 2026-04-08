Billionairess Phoebe Gates faces backlash for a pay dispute with a content creator

Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates is now being cyber-spanked for her toxic gaslighting behaviour that’s linked to her business. The 23-year-old has been called out for allegedly haggling over $250 by a content creator and comments against her flooded the post.
Recently, in what appeared to be a business proposition, Phoebe went on an online spree, shopping for content creators to hire to promote her AI shopping tool Phia. But her approach didn’t sit well and made the internet collectively angry.
She approached Kacie Margis, a model and lifestyle tastemaker, via Instagram DM sharing all the details of her requirement and at the end adding her budget cramp situation. The content creator taking to her socials has shared the message which said how Phoebe attempted to book her for a job with the company for less than her $250 rate.
Kacie ranting on Threads wrote, “When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are”.
The creator shared the screenshots of the billionairess’ direct message which said, “Hey love! I came across your profile on Collabster and I’m such a fan of your content...”
The part that made Phoebe the internet’s most hated individual was when she wrote, “We’re still a scrappy startup so budget’s super limited, but we’d still work if you’re open,” continued the missive, in part. “Feel free to send your rates.”
The creator stated that even with a billion dollar business Phoebe was making her way to bargains that were not right. Kacie explaining the whole situation wrote, “She found me on a site called Collabstr, where brands can book creators. My rates are publicly listed on the platform, but instead of booking me there, she sent a private message trying to negotiate me down.” Others poured in their support and backlashes flooded the post.
One user wrote, “INSANE that she didn’t want to pay you $250. We are done letting these billionaire grifting a–holes off the hook.”.
Another user added, "Phoebe Gates also just flat out steals other startups ideas, IP, marketing, etc … on top of leveraging creators to work for free. She’s honestly a cancer in the sustainable fashion space."
The internet is mostly stirred up because this isn’t just about her, it reflects a larger pattern where many billionaires seem to profit with minimal effort. Their reach, connections, and influence often get them what they want. This isn’t an isolated case; there are many such instances that go unspoken. And as per the netizens, calling them out, can make a real difference.