Sanya Malhotra offers peek into her Sundar Poonam shoot, shares BTS moments from Kashmir

Actor Sanya Malhotra recently treated her followers to a delightful behind-the-scenes look from the sets of Sundar Poonam, sharing a series of candid moments from the ongoing Kashmir schedule. The film, which is part of Prime Video’s upcoming slate, has already piqued audience curiosity, especially as Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a darker, more mysterious avatar as a bride, an element that adds intrigue to the narrative. The post offers a refreshing peek into the lighter, more candid side of filmmaking.

What BTS moments had Sanya Malhotra to share from the sets of Sundar Poonam?

Sharing the moments, she captioned the post, “✨we came, we shot, we froze 🥶 hehe #SundarPoonam Kashmir ✨❤️”.

The actress shared a series of fun-filled moments captured during the schedule, where she is seen posing with her crew and team. The pictures reflect an easy, relaxed vibe, highlighting the bond and comfort shared on set. From cheerful group shots to playful, off-guard frames, the BTS glimpses underline the warmth and teamwork that often power a film beyond what is seen on screen. She also revealed that the team has wrapped this schedule, captioning it, “It’s a schedule wrap in Kashmir. Work that doesn’t feel like work but pure fun. Thank you ©️justpulkit and these lovely peeps for the tough but memorable shoot. Looking forward to more.”