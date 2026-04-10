BTS J-Hope has a very Bengali reaction to spicy chicken wings

After eating the wings, J-Hope ululated, probably without even knowing. Ululation is described as "long, high cry with the mouth and tongue that changes between two or three notes", in the Cambridge dictionary.

Ululation is a way of expressing emotions at community events. Extremely popular among Bengalis and known as uludhwani, joyous occasions such as weddings, are marked by the sound of ululation, mainly uttered by the women. However, this is also part of certain African and Middle Eastern traditions. Other Indian states such as Assam and Odisha also perform it.

The J-Hope group garnered a lot of comments from fans who were excited by his reaction. "All the Bengali ARMYs assemble. This is a very familiar sound at our puja...Spice level so bad ,our Bengali ancestors possessed his soul", one comment read. Another comment read, "I laughed a lot in this part because in Morocco we make this sound in ceremonies like marriage or engagement". One fan joked, "Lmao the spice turning jhope Bengali". "Who’s wedding is Hobi attending?", another fan said.

BTS are currently on their world tour that started on April 9, 2026. Their fans, referred to as ARMY, have waited for their return for a long time and they are surely enjoying every moment.