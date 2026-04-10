'I drank almost a bottle a night': Aamir Khan opens up on alcohol phase post divorce with Reena Dutta

“And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night,” recalled Aamir Khan, reflecting on the difficult phase following his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta. Young and deeply in love at the time, the actor admitted that parting ways wasn’t easy, but had become inevitable when things stopped working between them. Opening up in a recent interview, he spoke candidly about the emotional toll it took on him, revealing his struggles, heartbreak and pain.

I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time: Aamir Khan gets candid about coping with divorce pain with alcohol

Celebrities often don’t open up about their vulnerabilities for obvious reasons, however Aamir recalled his days of heartbreak and loneliness and shared it with the world. In a recent conversation, he said how he was devastated after Reena left home with their children, leaving him alone in the house. Days were shaped by horrors of pain and sadness and the actor turned to alcohol for his momentary relief. He also claimed that he almost finished a whole bottle in a night.

The actor said, “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all”.