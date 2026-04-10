'I drank almost a bottle a night': Aamir Khan opens up on alcohol phase post divorce with Reena Dutta

“And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night,” recalled Aamir Khan, reflecting on the difficult phase following his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta. Young and deeply in love at the time, the actor admitted that parting ways wasn’t easy, but had become inevitable when things stopped working between them. Opening up in a recent interview, he spoke candidly about the emotional toll it took on him, revealing his struggles, heartbreak and pain.
Celebrities often don’t open up about their vulnerabilities for obvious reasons, however Aamir recalled his days of heartbreak and loneliness and shared it with the world. In a recent conversation, he said how he was devastated after Reena left home with their children, leaving him alone in the house. Days were shaped by horrors of pain and sadness and the actor turned to alcohol for his momentary relief. He also claimed that he almost finished a whole bottle in a night.
The actor said, “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all”.
As the two parted ways, the pain was unbearable and as loneliness grasped him, he consoled himself with a bottle. Explaining the night she left him, he said, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.”
In another interview Aamir had also opened up about his relationship with Reena and explained the parting to be traumatic on not just the two of them but on the families as well. However both of them have tried to keep a cordial bond so that it doesn’t affect any of the other members concerned.