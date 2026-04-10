Is Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen pregnant? Pics capture her baby bump

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen has found herself in the midst of a new speculation. She and hubby Robbie Arnett were recently spotted and fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a baby bump, sparking pregnancy rumours and decoding minute detail of the picture.

Elizabeth Olsen sparks pregnancy rumours after outing with husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth has always been a private person and despite her fame, netizens can’t get enough tea about the actress quite often. Even when she got married, the world only got to know months later. She later claimed to have eloped and gotten married during Covid which only came out in 2021.

So, now it is obvious that the couple hasn’t confirmed anything about their pregnancy yet. Few snapshots from a day out got to social media and the internet spiraled over her alleged baby bump. Elizabeth was spotted in a relaxed look, pairing an oversized shirt with black casual trousers, a hat, and a side sling bag, chic, simple and effortlessly cool. Now if the rumours are to be true, then this would be the first child of the couple.

Comments of awe flooded the post. Remarking on her upcoming 2027 film Panic Carefully one user wrote, “Need to do it now. Next year is the movie.” Another user hinting at Elizabeth’s Marvel co-star Aubrey Plaza getting pregnant at the same time said, “Omg her and Aubrey got each other pregnant”.