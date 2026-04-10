Mumbai skyline shines for Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday, pics go viral

Bandra-Worli sea link, the most iconic structure in Mumbai, was made into a stunning digital masterpiece this week as it turned a year older on Tuesday. For one night only, the bridge played host to massive projections of Anant Ambani, the son of Gautam and Neeti Ambani and the managing director of Reliance Industries, who turned 31 years old today. This event marked an exception to its primary use of being a platform for various public awareness campaigns as the projection read ‘Happy Birthday Anant Ambani ji’ by Anant Seva Foundation.

Mumbai’s iconic Sea Link lights up with tribute for Anant Ambani’s birthday

The videos of the spectacular celebration went viral across social media as many compared the spectacle to global landmarks. While the visual display was the talk of the town, the spotlight has now moved to the hometown of the Ambani brothers in Gujarat. The family residence is now the gathering place for India’s top celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt. Salman was spotted greeting his fellow birthday boy affectionately as his younger brother.