Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith granted bail in sexual harassment case

Before being granted the bail, the magistrate court reportedly asked the 61-year-old filmmaker to give up his passport and and had to execute a INR 1 lakh bond along with two solvent sureties amounting to that same account.

The filmmaker was also asked to not leave the district of Ernakulam. The sexual harassment complaint was filed by an actress who alleged that the incident happened inside Fort Kochi during the shooting of film. The court also ordered Ranjith to not enter the scene of shooting.

Ranjith, who is currently at the Ernakulam Sub Jail, will soon be let go but will have to appear in front of the investigating officer every week on Mondays, for either the coming three months or until the case charge sheet is filed.

The filmmaker's bail plea was initially opposed by the prosecution. However, his lawyers stressed on his health condition and cooperation with the authorities to receive the bail permission.

Ranjith had earlier denied all allegations in front of the media. He was accused of taking the complainant into his caravan before attempting to sexually violating her. He was in Idukki district when the police arrested him. Following the allegations, a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed on March 28, 2026. A Special Investigation Team was set up to investigate into the complaint and the case, according to the Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.