Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Bentley Motors as global ambassador

Global brand Bentley Motors now has a new face on their frontline. Indian diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the global luxury label. Announcing the big news, the brand shared a collaborative post with the actress on Instagram highlighting how seamlessly she reflects their spirit and mindset.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes Bentley Motors’ brand ambassador

On Friday, Bentley Motors took to social media to share the big news of Priyanka’s association with the brand. The carousel captured some of the most elegant clicks of the actress in black and white frames. She looked ethereal in a trench coat paired with flared pants drenched in a soft neutral beige. The outfit also featured a wide lapel collar, and a tie-up belt that cinched her waist. Keeping the whole ensemble simple yet edgy it brought out a confident yet casual look.

The post was captioned with gratitude and warm welcomes. It read, “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.”

Ben Whattam, Bentley's Marketing Director, praising the actress stated, "Priyanka brings a fresh energy and authentic perspective that aligns with Bentley,"