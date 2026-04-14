Laufey unveils a pool party spectacle in Madwoman video featuring Alysa Liu and Hudson Williams

In Laufey's Madwoman video we see her attempting to decide about her relationship with a man, Hudson Williams, who is depicted as very attractive but there are also several clear signals indicating that Laufey should stay away from him. Ultimately, despite seeing the signals, Laufey is still willing to chase after this man. When he proposes marriage, Laufey appears to hesitate; yet there is an ending twist suggesting she will be trapped in an interminable loop.

The production crew consists of cinematographer Andrew Truong and production designer Evaline Wu Huang, contributing to the vintage feel of the music video. Madwoman is one of four new songs that appear on A Matter of Time: The Final Hour album.

Speaking about the video, Laufey said, “Growing up, I felt a general lack of representation for people who looked like me in music and media. With the Madwoman video, I wanted to be that representation. The result is what honestly feels like my absolute dream video and exactly what younger Laufey would have loved to see.”

After the Coachella Festival, Laufey plans to embark on tours in Asia, covering destinations such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul.