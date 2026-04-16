You can see how uncomfortable I was: Shakti Mohan recalls awkward scripted kiss with Raghav Juval

In a recent podcast, Shakti Mohan opened up about her much-loved on-screen pairing with Raghav Juyal. While fans adored their playful, romantic banter on the reality show Dance Plus, she revealed how those scripted moments weren’t something the two enjoyed extensively and she was often left uncomfortable in certain instances.
Reality TV is meant to be capturing unscripted moments, instead it has become a TRP-driven spectacle, often steeped in scripted gestures. In a recent conversation Shakti Mohan revealing something similar she expressed how those scripted moments on Dance Plus with Raghav Juyal made her quite uncomfortable. The duo share a bond rooted in genuine friendship, so one time when they were asked to kiss on national television once, it felt something out of the line for her.
She said, “Before the show, we were very normal friends—we would fight like brother and sister. Then suddenly, they started creating a romantic angle. It was scripted that he would tease me. It was a very weird transition for us”. Talking more about a kiss moment on screen she said, “There was even a kiss moment created. Honestly, I didn’t know about it. I was told something like—if this happens, Raghav will kiss you. I was like, why? Why is this happening?”
She also mentioned choreographer Remo D'Souza encouraged it on stage and she had to do it despite being not okay with the scene. She said, “I’m a very obedient person and at that time I didn’t stand my ground. My parents were watching. But I still did it—and you can see how uncomfortable I was.”
Moving on she shared how Raghav’s sense of humour and perspective to life were among the things she absolutely admired. Recalling one of the moments from the show where she was asked when she was becoming “Mrs Juval”, Shakti said Raghav replied with a witty comeback. She expressed saying, “He would say, ‘Why can’t I become Mr Mohan?’ I thought—this thought can only come from Raghav. I love the way he thinks.”
Overall at the end, she admitted that everything was just for entertainment and she holds no grudge against anyone. She concluded by saying, “I don’t think it was wrong. Makers will do whatever to make it entertaining. It doesn’t have to be taken personally. Neither he nor I saw it that way. It was just for entertainment.”