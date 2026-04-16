You can see how uncomfortable I was: Shakti Mohan recalls awkward scripted kiss with Raghav Juval

In a recent podcast, Shakti Mohan opened up about her much-loved on-screen pairing with Raghav Juyal. While fans adored their playful, romantic banter on the reality show Dance Plus, she revealed how those scripted moments weren’t something the two enjoyed extensively and she was often left uncomfortable in certain instances.

'Why Is This Happening?': Shakti Mohan on unexpected kiss scene with Raghav Juval

Reality TV is meant to be capturing unscripted moments, instead it has become a TRP-driven spectacle, often steeped in scripted gestures. In a recent conversation Shakti Mohan revealing something similar she expressed how those scripted moments on Dance Plus with Raghav Juyal made her quite uncomfortable. The duo share a bond rooted in genuine friendship, so one time when they were asked to kiss on national television once, it felt something out of the line for her.

She said, “Before the show, we were very normal friends—we would fight like brother and sister. Then suddenly, they started creating a romantic angle. It was scripted that he would tease me. It was a very weird transition for us”. Talking more about a kiss moment on screen she said, “There was even a kiss moment created. Honestly, I didn’t know about it. I was told something like—if this happens, Raghav will kiss you. I was like, why? Why is this happening?”

She also mentioned choreographer Remo D'Souza encouraged it on stage and she had to do it despite being not okay with the scene. She said, “I’m a very obedient person and at that time I didn’t stand my ground. My parents were watching. But I still did it—and you can see how uncomfortable I was.”