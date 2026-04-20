Camilla Luddington shares a tip for Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft role for the upcoming series

English actress Camilla Luddington, known for voicing Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider franchise, has shared some advice for Sophie Turner as she steps into the iconic role.The Tomb Raider universe is now expanding into a new series for Prime Video, with Sophie set to take on the role of Lara Croft.
Camilla has been the OG voice, facial, and motion-capture performer behind Lara Croft’s character in the video games from 2013 to 2018. Now as the franchise decided to expand from action-adventure video games to a series, Lara Croft is set to have a new voice, played by Sophie.
With years of experience, Camilla now has shared some advice on her role for Sophie to take a note. In a recent interview, talking about the same, Camilla has expressed how the need of a ‘heating pad’ on the set is of the utmost importance. The actress had to do some of the craziest stuff on the set and in order to keep those muscles from hurting like hell, a heating pad was the saviour.
Camilla recalling her days from the shoot added, “I just remember being so sore the next day.”
Sophie who has already started shooting as Lara Croft in January has been faced with some minor injuries and the shooting has been temporarily paused. In context to that, adding more about the heating pads, Camilla said, “I'm sure she (Sophie) has a lot of heating pads already all over her. That would be... Yes, yes. Hot baths and heating pads.”
Camilla has expressed that she would love to be a part of the upcoming series perhaps as a villain.
In another interview, prior to the injury that halted the production, Sophie had once expressed that she is really excited to play the role of Lara Croft. It is more of a delight for her because it has been played by iconic actresses like Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the Tomb Raider movies.