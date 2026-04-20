Camilla Luddington shares a tip for Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft role for the upcoming series

English actress Camilla Luddington, known for voicing Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider franchise, has shared some advice for Sophie Turner as she steps into the iconic role.The Tomb Raider universe is now expanding into a new series for Prime Video, with Sophie set to take on the role of Lara Croft.

Here's what OG Lara Croft played by Camilla Luddington has to say to newbie Sophie Turner

Camilla has been the OG voice, facial, and motion-capture performer behind Lara Croft’s character in the video games from 2013 to 2018. Now as the franchise decided to expand from action-adventure video games to a series, Lara Croft is set to have a new voice, played by Sophie.

With years of experience, Camilla now has shared some advice on her role for Sophie to take a note. In a recent interview, talking about the same, Camilla has expressed how the need of a ‘heating pad’ on the set is of the utmost importance. The actress had to do some of the craziest stuff on the set and in order to keep those muscles from hurting like hell, a heating pad was the saviour.

Camilla recalling her days from the shoot added, “I just remember being so sore the next day.”