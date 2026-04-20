'Craziest thing ever': LeBron on sharing playoff stage with son Bronny as they make NBA history

In a history-defining moment LeBron and LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., competed in NBA playoffs together. The duo now stands as the first father-son duo to have played simultaneously in the game together. Commenting on the moment, LeBron said it was “the craziest thing”.
On Saturday, April 18, the pair took to the basketball floor and pulled off a heartwarming historic move, once again. Together LeBron and Bronny checked into a game against the Houston Rockets and helped their team the Lakers' score a 107-98 victory.
Sharing his experience, father LeBron addressed the media and said, “There's a lot of crazy things that's been going on this year. I mean, I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That's probably the craziest thing that's ever happened to me in my career.”
He added saying, “It was just so cool to be out there with him,”
It was a full family moment at the game. Everyone was there to cheer them on. LeBron’s younger son Bryce, daughter Zhuri, his wife Savannah, and even mother Gloria were all in the stands, watching the game unfold together.
LeBron expressed how heartwarming the moment was for him, he said, “That's just insane. My mom gets to watch her son and her grandson during the playoffs. That's crazy.”
It wasn’t just the two who were impressed with their game together, the commentators were thrilled as well. During the broadcast, calling out on the father-son duo the commentator said, "I love that look. That was not just LeBron the veteran, that was also LeBron the dad! Watch his look at his son ... bounce pass!"
However, this wasn't the first time the two entered the game together. In 2024-25 NBA regular-season opener they played for the the Los Angeles Lakers' against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22, 2024.
LeBron has been playing for the Lakers since 2018 and has brought a number of legendary wins for the team. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bronny joined the team only in 2024 during the second NBA draft on a four-year contract with the team.