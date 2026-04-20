'Craziest thing ever': LeBron on sharing playoff stage with son Bronny as they make NBA history

In a history-defining moment LeBron and LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., competed in NBA playoffs together. The duo now stands as the first father-son duo to have played simultaneously in the game together. Commenting on the moment, LeBron said it was “the craziest thing”.

LeBron-Bronny duo lights up playoffs in unprecedented NBA milestone

On Saturday, April 18, the pair took to the basketball floor and pulled off a heartwarming historic move, once again. Together LeBron and Bronny checked into a game against the Houston Rockets and helped their team the Lakers' score a 107-98 victory.

Sharing his experience, father LeBron addressed the media and said, “There's a lot of crazy things that's been going on this year. I mean, I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That's probably the craziest thing that's ever happened to me in my career.”

He added saying, “It was just so cool to be out there with him,”

It was a full family moment at the game. Everyone was there to cheer them on. LeBron’s younger son Bryce, daughter Zhuri, his wife Savannah, and even mother Gloria were all in the stands, watching the game unfold together.