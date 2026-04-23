Paranormal writer David Wilcock’s death sparks online debate as his old post resurfaces

David Wilcock, an American paranormal writer and UFO researcher has recently passed away. Reports claim that he self-inflicted himself in front of the authorities and was declared spot dead. Following this incident a post from years back resurfaced on the internet where David had written he has plans for living and he’s not suicidal.
The recent news of the American paranormal writer, David, 53, has shook the internet to its core. People are still speculating if the incident occurred is truly real as they try to make sense of the scene. A post of David from years back surfaced the internet before the official confirmation of his death.
The X post read, “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.” It was put up by the writer back on December 11, 2022. Now the speculation is that all of these might just be a serious coincidence with many suggesting a different deeper angle.
Two days prior to his reported death, he took to social media and conducted a live session where he appreciated his life and how grateful he was to have certain things in his life.
Talking in the video he said, “I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing.”
Explaining further about his work’s base and its results he said, “Now, they're saying that they’re gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary.”
This whole thing sparked several questions in the minds of the audience. One user wrote, “In my heart, I still don’t want to believe it. David was always so energetic and positive about life... He had been going through so much, including the Gaia-related legal issues and cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats, and coordinated harassment from critics... Additionally, there are many unresolved issues in David's case that need to be addressed and investigated."
Another added, “I don’t even know this dude but based one his recent posts I already know this man didn’t kill himself”.
As of now no specific details about his alleged suicide has come out, however fans and followers keep insisting this might not be the case of self infliction.