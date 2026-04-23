Paranormal writer David Wilcock’s death sparks online debate as his old post resurfaces

David Wilcock, an American paranormal writer and UFO researcher has recently passed away. Reports claim that he self-inflicted himself in front of the authorities and was declared spot dead. Following this incident a post from years back resurfaced on the internet where David had written he has plans for living and he’s not suicidal.

Mystery surrounds the death of David Wilcock as online theories circulate

The recent news of the American paranormal writer, David, 53, has shook the internet to its core. People are still speculating if the incident occurred is truly real as they try to make sense of the scene. A post of David from years back surfaced the internet before the official confirmation of his death.

The X post read, “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.” It was put up by the writer back on December 11, 2022. Now the speculation is that all of these might just be a serious coincidence with many suggesting a different deeper angle.