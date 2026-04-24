Reese Witherspoon responds to social media flak around her video on AI

In her original video, the actress took a pro stance for AI education, pointing to the way the technology is enveloping everyday life.

She said in a video, “I think it’s time to learn about AI. I was with about 10 women at a book club yesterday, and I said to the 10 of them, ‘How many of you guys use AI?’. And only three of them used AI. And then, I said, ‘How many of the three of you feel like you really know what you’re doing or they’re using it the right way?’. And there was only one person. So, if three out of 10 women are the only ones using AI, that means 70% of that group is not keeping up.”

“The thing I’ve learned about technology is, if you don’t get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you. So, you have to have little bits of learning just to keep up. And let’s get real, our kids are all using this every single day. I think we should learn the basics together, and learn some really good tools that are going to make our everyday lives easier and better. Do you want me to share what I’m learning with you? It’s time, people,” she added.