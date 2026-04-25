Bollywood’s favourite Khalnayak is back: Here’s why it is Sanjay Dutt’s most iconic film

Sanjay Dutt’s bold cross-dressing scene

One of the most bold and adventurous scenes was when Sanjay Dutt wore a ghagra and danced on stage as part of the very song sequence. This came as a surprise to many and was theatrical in nature, revealing how well he was willing to get into his character and make him more unpredictable and quirky than ever.

The jailbreak and cat-and-mouse chase

The captivating storyline of Khalnayak was anchored on the chase for Ballu by an equally stubborn police officer portrayed by Jackie Shroff. The showdown maintained the suspense all through out the movie. The thrilling chase scenes at the beginning of the movie set the pace.

Legacy of Khalnayak has now come into play. However, the big question here is whether the notorious Ballu Balram can still instill fear and awe in this new era?