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Bollywood’s favourite Khalnayak is back: Here’s why it is Sanjay Dutt’s most iconic film

Khalnayak sequel promises nostalgia, swagger and a fresh spin on one of Bollywood’s most iconic antiheroes.
Sanjay Dutt stepping back into this role feels less like a revival and more like reopening a legacy
With Khalnayak Returns finally announced, the spotlight is back on Ballu Balram
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With the release of the trailer of Khalnayak Returns, all that speculation and anticipation have been brought to fruition at last. It features Sanjay Dutt in the role of Ballu Balram, which made him an iconic star during the '90s. Not surprisingly, the trailer promises us a glamorous comeback complete with his famous quote, ‘Nayak nahi, Khalnayak hoon main.’ What we might expect from this movie is how he will fit into the present day society after his return.

Remembering Khal Nayak, here’s why the film is still one of the most iconic Hindi films

Khal Nayak (1993), directed by Subhash Ghai, was not only a commercially successful movie. It was also a phenomenon. Why is that?

The rise of the antihero

Balram Ballu was no ordinary bad guy. He was an intimidating and unpredictable villain who had charisma working for him. It was easy to cheer for him, despite knowing he shouldn’t be cheered on. He stood out due to this very reason – because he could never really be pinned down as the villain that we all loved to hate.

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai phenomenon

Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit's song turned out to be a massive hit across the nation. The song generated a lot of discussions, made headline news, and is still recognizable decades after its release due to its risqué lyrics and dynamic dance moves.

Sanjay Dutt’s bold cross-dressing scene

One of the most bold and adventurous scenes was when Sanjay Dutt wore a ghagra and danced on stage as part of the very song sequence. This came as a surprise to many and was theatrical in nature, revealing how well he was willing to get into his character and make him more unpredictable and quirky than ever.

The jailbreak and cat-and-mouse chase

The captivating storyline of Khalnayak was anchored on the chase for Ballu by an equally stubborn police officer portrayed by Jackie Shroff. The showdown maintained the suspense all through out the movie. The thrilling chase scenes at the beginning of the movie set the pace.

Legacy of Khalnayak has now come into play. However, the big question here is whether the notorious Ballu Balram can still instill fear and awe in this new era?

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