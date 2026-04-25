Who is Shailja Chaturvedi? Sankalp actor on BHU roots, theatre and Cocktail 2
Actress Shailja Chaturvedi, who was seen as Suhasini, a politically aware university student in the web series Sankalp, will also be seen in Cocktail 2 starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.
The actor takes us through her journey so far and why the length of the role doesn’t matter for her.
How did you prepare for the role in Prakash Jha’s Sankalp series?
The preparation was both internal and external. Internally, I went back to my own memories of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the conversations we had as students, the idealism and the disillusionment that often came hand in hand. That emotional library was invaluable. Externally, I researched student political movements and understood the world Suhasini inhabits, the alliances, the betrayals and the stakes. Theatre has trained me to find the truth in a character before I find the performance, and that’s exactly what I did here. I didn’t want Suhasini to feel like a ‘student politician’ archetype. I wanted her to feel like a person.
How was it working with Prakash Jha?
Prakash Jha is in a league of his own. What struck me most is how deeply he understands people, not just characters, but actual human beings. He creates a space where you feel safe to take risks, and that’s rare.
How was it working alongside Nana Patekar?
Nana Patekar leads Sankalp, and his presence on a project sets the entire tone, even when you’re not sharing scenes directly. The biggest takeaway for me was that there are no small moments. Every scene, every line, every beat deserves your full presence.
How has your experience been in Mumbai as an actor so far?
Four years in, and I can honestly say that Mumbai is not easy water to tread. It demands everything from you, constantly. There are days of self-doubt, days when you wonder if you’re being seen at all. But some moments remind you exactly why you leapt. I left a corporate career for this, so I’ve never had the luxury of being casual about it. I think I’m making my mark here slowly, steadily, on my own terms.
What are your parameters for choosing a role?
The first filter is always the character. Does she have something real to say? I’m not interested in being decorative. I want roles that challenge me, that demand I go somewhere I haven’t been before. I also think about range — I hate being boxed in, and every role I choose is a deliberate step toward showing a new dimension.
What’s coming up next for you?
I’m very excited about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different world from Sankalp, which is exactly why I said yes. I don’t want to be predictable. Cocktail 2 came to me at a very significant personal moment in the same week I finally made the full transition out of corporate life into acting. So, it holds a special place for me.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.