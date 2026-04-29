Inside Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story: How Akshay Kumar played cupid

Isn’t it the greatest joy, when you play cupid in someone’s love story and they end up marrying each other? Well, something similar happened in the story of Micromax founder, Rahul Sharma and actress Asin Thottumkal where the wingman was none other than our beloved Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s unexpected role in Asin and Rahul Sharma’s real-life love story

Asin has been out of the public eye for a long time now. However her life still remains a fascination for the fans who truly loved her. She and Rahul got married in 2016 and soon a year later the couple welcomed their baby Arin. Following these timelines of life, Asin chose a quiet life for herself and her family, away from the limelight. Years later in 2024 when Rahul was asked about how the two met, he opened up in an interview revealing the charismatic role played by Akshay Kumar.

It all began in 2012 at a cricket match that doubled as a film promotion opportunity for Housefull 2, starring Asin. Akshay, saw the match as a good promotion for his film and asked Rahul, whose company Micromax was the Asia cup sponsor, to arrange some spots for them. During the event, Akshay introduced Asin and Rahul. That brief meeting sparked a connection that quickly grew and quietly changed the course of their lives.