Inside Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story: How Akshay Kumar played cupid

Isn’t it the greatest joy, when you play cupid in someone’s love story and they end up marrying each other? Well, something similar happened in the story of Micromax founder, Rahul Sharma and actress Asin Thottumkal where the wingman was none other than our beloved Khiladi Akshay Kumar.
Asin has been out of the public eye for a long time now. However her life still remains a fascination for the fans who truly loved her. She and Rahul got married in 2016 and soon a year later the couple welcomed their baby Arin. Following these timelines of life, Asin chose a quiet life for herself and her family, away from the limelight. Years later in 2024 when Rahul was asked about how the two met, he opened up in an interview revealing the charismatic role played by Akshay Kumar.
It all began in 2012 at a cricket match that doubled as a film promotion opportunity for Housefull 2, starring Asin. Akshay, saw the match as a good promotion for his film and asked Rahul, whose company Micromax was the Asia cup sponsor, to arrange some spots for them. During the event, Akshay introduced Asin and Rahul. That brief meeting sparked a connection that quickly grew and quietly changed the course of their lives.
Explaining the same, Rahul said, "We were going for an India vs Pakistan match (in 2012). Akshay's movie, Housefull 2, was coming up, and she was acting in it. And then Akshay said, 'There’s a movie coming. We want to promote the movie.' Since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia Cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh. So if somebody asks me where you met your wife, I say the most romantic place on Earth – Dhaka."
He added, “Then Akshay said she's a girl who's very, very simple, down-to-earth, similar to you. She just comes, does her work, and goes back, very professional. Her mother is a doctor, and her father is in service, so that's fantastic. Then he gave her number to me and my number to her. He just felt there's so much common in us. We come from the same values and backgrounds."
Ahead of their wedding, Akshay explained his side of the story and said something humorous. He said, “Don't laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide together in one cupboard. That is how it started, and it is so nice that they are getting married now.”