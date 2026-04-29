Victoria Bonya: Who’s the luxury influencer who went viral for criticising the Kremlin?

In the Information Age, it's not unlikely for resistance to come from the unlikeliest sources. Take Victoria Bonya, for instance, the 46-year-old Internet personality grew up in a remote Siberian town most Russians have never heard of.

She moved to Moscow at 16, and made a mark on reality TV. Today, she's based out of Monaco; she's famous for her luxury content and runs a hat label. She is also one of Russia's most followed women online. But it turns out someone with 13.6 million Instagram followers can be a lot more powerful than what the Kremlin expected.

A single post from Victoria Bonya has cause a stir in Russia

The Kremlin is dealing with the backlash from a viral video in which celebrity blogger Victoria Bonya criticises Russian authorities, as Vladimir Putin sees his approval ratings fall for the sixth week in a row.

Bonya first gained fame in 2006 on the reality show Dom-2, which is similar to Big Brother. Recently, she shared a video cautioning the Russian president that a growing list of issues could quickly escalate beyond control.