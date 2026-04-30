Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames rushed to hospital after he ‘collapsed’

Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames recently collapsed while dining out. However, he is recovering well following the medical emergency which occurred at a Los Angeles restaurant on Wednesday, his representative Brad Kramer has confirmed. Kramer noted that the 66-year-old actor was in good spirits and joking after the incident.
Rhames collapsed while dining at Granville in North Hollywood, and was soon taken to a hospital. Rhames’ rep said that he may have just “overheated” and is in stable condition.
After a medical evaluation, Rhames reported feeling fine and was cleared to return home.
Rhames is the only cast member in the Mission: Impossible franchise alongside Tom Cruise to feature in all eight installments as the hacker Luther Stickell.
In 2025, he starred in the boxing drama Uppercut and the mini-series The Dope Thief. He recently reprised his iconic role for the series' conclusion, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
He is currently the host of the History Channel’s History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames, where he covers some of the most catastrophic natural disasters ever recorded.
Most recently, Rhames has been hosting the History Channel series “History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames,” where he covers some of the most catastrophic natural disasters ever recorded.
When the series premiered in March, Rhames spoke about his memories of working with Tom Cruise. He said, “[My favorite memories] are talking to him off-stage. Learning secrets he knew about the industry that he was able to talk to me about.”
“[One big piece of advice is] to be in Hollywood, not of Hollywood,” he said in the interview. “And that’s just from years of experience.”
His upcoming films include “The Mongoose” with Liam Neeson and Marisa Tomei and “Painter” with Walton Goggins.