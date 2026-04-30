Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames rushed to hospital after he ‘collapsed’

Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames recently collapsed while dining out. However, he is recovering well following the medical emergency which occurred at a Los Angeles restaurant on Wednesday, his representative Brad Kramer has confirmed. Kramer noted that the 66-year-old actor was in good spirits and joking after the incident.

Ving Rhames had to be hospitalised briefly, but is recovering well

Rhames collapsed while dining at Granville in North Hollywood, and was soon taken to a hospital. Rhames’ rep said that he may have just “overheated” and is in stable condition.

After a medical evaluation, Rhames reported feeling fine and was cleared to return home.

Rhames is the only cast member in the Mission: Impossible franchise alongside Tom Cruise to feature in all eight installments as the hacker Luther Stickell.