Alabama Barker slams body shamers, says she’ll take Ozempic

Visibly frustrated, Alabama said, “I'm going to become so skinny you’re gonna tell me I need a burger because the way that people body shame me is [expletive] disgusting. I [expletive] hate you guys and I'm gonna get so skinny.” She didn't hold back her anger at the people piling on, calling the body-shaming “disgusting” and making clear just how personally the comments have gotten to her.

In 2023, Alabama opened up about living with a thyroid condition and an autoimmune disease, both of which she said contribute to her weight fluctuating — and she’s used her platform before to remind young fans watching her that weight changes aren't something to be ashamed of. A year later, in July 2024, she confirmed she'd already started taking weight-loss medication, saying at the time she was tired of being mocked for how she photographed.