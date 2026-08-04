Alabama Barker slams body shamers, says she’ll take Ozempic

Alabama Barker has had enough of the trolls picking apart her body. The 20-year-old influencer, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, posted a TikTok video on July 31 firing back at online critics who’ve spent months commenting on her weight and appearance. In the clip, Alabama didn’t mince words, telling her followers she plans to “get on the highest dose of Ozempic” in response to the ongoing criticism, adding that she knows the move isn't exactly “role model” behaviour.
Visibly frustrated, Alabama said, “I'm going to become so skinny you’re gonna tell me I need a burger because the way that people body shame me is [expletive] disgusting. I [expletive] hate you guys and I'm gonna get so skinny.” She didn't hold back her anger at the people piling on, calling the body-shaming “disgusting” and making clear just how personally the comments have gotten to her.
In 2023, Alabama opened up about living with a thyroid condition and an autoimmune disease, both of which she said contribute to her weight fluctuating — and she’s used her platform before to remind young fans watching her that weight changes aren't something to be ashamed of. A year later, in July 2024, she confirmed she'd already started taking weight-loss medication, saying at the time she was tired of being mocked for how she photographed.
Travis Barker’s daughter has also been candid about how hard it is to simply ‘ignore’ the hate, admitting in past videos that the comments leave her feeling misunderstood by strangers who don't actually know her.
Ozempic, for context, is a GLP-1 medication approved to treat type 2 diabetes, though it and similar drugs have become widely used off-label for weight loss in recent years, including among celebrities. It's not typically something prescribed or escalated in dosage based on public criticism, and any decision like that would ordinarily involve a doctor rather than social media backlash.
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