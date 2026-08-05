5 times birthday girl Kajol turned her on-screen costumes into off-screen fashion rage

With every film, Kajol not only reinvents herself, but also influences the audiences with her fashion sense, with stays with them long after the movie has left the halls. Right from the start of her career some of her mega hits have had popular costumes which set the fashion bar quite high. Her timeless fashion not just exudes aesthetics but also comfort clocking in both Kajol’s glam and comfort-first motto. As the world celebrates her on her 52nd birthday (where she ages a year younger!), here’s a look at some of the iconic fashion statements made by her, long before costumes started becoming fashion trends.
While Gen-Z’s have almost taken it as norm that green in any shade is the colour of an Indian mehendi function, remember Kajol’s iconic emerald green lehenga from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge? She wore the lehenga in the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from the movie and it became one of the most iconic pre-wedding looks of the time. The costume itself had mirror and gota details and has continued to inspire bridal designers even today.
Kajol gave another blockbuster alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 1998- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie largely divides her fashion. While the first half shows her as a tomboy with boy’s cut hair wearing miniskirts and dungarees, the second half of the film dresses her in beautiful lehengas and sarees. But what really stayed with the audience was her tomboy image. During the late 90s, one white shirt and mini skirt was found in every school going girl’s wardrobe where they probably stepped in Anjali’s shoes and dreamt about their Rahul. Pleated skirts, sports shoes, and a simple shirt, gave off the cool-girl vibes. Another iconic fashion statement was bringing back the dungarees and this time in denim. It made many women wear dungarees which were probably considered a menswear for a long time.
Yes, we have seen many heroines dance in snow capped mountains wearing a chiffon saree and shaking a leg with the hero, but Kajol’s iconic mono coloured chiffons in the deserts will always be etched in the mind. From the very popular song Suraj Hua Madham in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) Kajol elevated the status of a simple chiffon saree paired with a matching or shaded contrast blouse. Her orange, yellow, green and blue sarees on screen created quite a fashion rage offline where everyone rushed to get one for themselves and style the simple looking saree into something wonderful.
In 2006 she was seen opposite Aamir Khan for the first time in Fanaa. The fresh pairing made headlines and so did her simple cotton Kurtas in the Delhi heat matched with minimal accessories and basic make-up. What made this look a huge hit was that Kurtas gave her a girl-next-door look which inspired many college going girls to get the newest fashionable kurta for themselves. It also boosted the art of embroidery on Kurta impacting the livelihood of many artisans.
Over the years, with newer embroideries, fabric and patterns, Kajol has never hesitated to experiment with her looks. Today with many of the roles that she chooses her promotional appearances thereafter, she is seen embracing western wear like no other. Her fashion sense reflects not only style and elegance but wisdom of having been in the industry and sees its multifaceted evolution over the years. She chooses straight –cut pant suites in monochromes, long pencil skirts co-ord sets, blazer shirts and silhouettes which flatter her body.
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