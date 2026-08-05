5 times birthday girl Kajol turned her on-screen costumes into off-screen fashion rage

Over the years, with newer embroideries, fabric and patterns, Kajol has never hesitated to experiment with her looks. Today with many of the roles that she chooses her promotional appearances thereafter, she is seen embracing western wear like no other. Her fashion sense reflects not only style and elegance but wisdom of having been in the industry and sees its multifaceted evolution over the years. She chooses straight –cut pant suites in monochromes, long pencil skirts co-ord sets, blazer shirts and silhouettes which flatter her body.

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