Georgina Rodriguez addresses changes in a woman’s body; slams body shamers in new post

Georgina Rodriguez has been in news, first due to the speculation of the duo finally getting married; and second, due to a family vacation where she was spotted in black bikini, enjoying a beach vacation. While many have appreciated the model and influencer, trolls and body shamers have also worked their way through leaving harsh, critical and negative comments about her. Shutting up all their mouths, Georgina now posts a white bikini photograph of herself on her social media and finally addresses the matter.
While the caption is written in Spanish, it loosely translates to her saying that her body will change, as is the norm with most female bodies. She also mentions that she hopes that her body continues to change with the years because that only means that she is still alive. In the very opening lines she talks about how the society is still not normalising the inevitable physical change in a woman over the years. Just like one doesn’t look like their 20s in their 50s, similarly, pregnancy, child birth, hormonal changes, breastfeeding, menopause, medical issues etc are reasons why a woman undergoes bodily changes as they grow up, especially from and post mid-life. And this is the most normal process.
Imparting proper lessons as a mother
She goes on to mention, (translated to English from Spanish) that being a mother to wonderful children, she and Ronaldo hopes to make them, especially their daughters understand that a ‘person’s worth is not determined through their physical appearance or through the opinions of strangers’. This is not just a huge life lesson but also a major confidence booster. It not only brings up the kids on the right path but also motivates Georgina to filter out the negativity from her life.
Cristiano, as the supporting partner
Georgina also mentions how she had the same conversation with Cristiano since she was worried of her public image. His response pointed out towards the fact that she lived off through who she is and not how she looks. Thus, labels like ‘ fat’ don’t affect her anymore. This bit of revelation also points out the role of supportive partners whenever one is in self-doubt. Instead of pushing her to think more about the issue, Ronaldo, clearly defines that there is no issue and reiterates that every body is perfect and every partner needs to be this supportive to shoo away half the worries about body image.
She wraps up her post by proudly declaring that she loves her curves and nobody decides what is the right image or size for her. When one of the most influential mainstream ladies of contemporary times talk about the same, the world listens by opening up dialogues and conversations on loving yourself more and ignoring the haters.
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