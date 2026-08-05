Georgina Rodriguez addresses changes in a woman’s body; slams body shamers in new post

Imparting proper lessons as a mother

She goes on to mention, (translated to English from Spanish) that being a mother to wonderful children, she and Ronaldo hopes to make them, especially their daughters understand that a ‘person’s worth is not determined through their physical appearance or through the opinions of strangers’. This is not just a huge life lesson but also a major confidence booster. It not only brings up the kids on the right path but also motivates Georgina to filter out the negativity from her life.

Cristiano, as the supporting partner

Georgina also mentions how she had the same conversation with Cristiano since she was worried of her public image. His response pointed out towards the fact that she lived off through who she is and not how she looks. Thus, labels like ‘ fat’ don’t affect her anymore. This bit of revelation also points out the role of supportive partners whenever one is in self-doubt. Instead of pushing her to think more about the issue, Ronaldo, clearly defines that there is no issue and reiterates that every body is perfect and every partner needs to be this supportive to shoo away half the worries about body image.

She wraps up her post by proudly declaring that she loves her curves and nobody decides what is the right image or size for her. When one of the most influential mainstream ladies of contemporary times talk about the same, the world listens by opening up dialogues and conversations on loving yourself more and ignoring the haters.