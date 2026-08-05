Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcome third child, a baby girl

The couple welcomed their daughter on August 3, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. While a single photograph of the baby has been shared on social media, her name has yet not been revealed. The announcement post captioned, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie” it only shows the little one wrapped in a pastel pink onesie and a cute cap lying face down. The two have not revealed the face of the child yet.

The duo has two older children. Their eldest, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on February 9, 2021. He is nicknamed Augie and his formal name pays tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip. Their second son and middle child is called Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. He was born on May 30, 2023 and his names – George and Ronnie- honours the Brooksbank side of the family.