Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcome third child, a baby girl

British Royal Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, welcomed her third child- a daughter- with husband Jack Brooksbank. Both Princess Eugenie and the British Royal social media handles put up the news revealing a photograph of the baby. The Princess and her husband have two older boys and being able to welcome a third child- especially a girl – have left them incredibly happy.
The couple welcomed their daughter on August 3, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. While a single photograph of the baby has been shared on social media, her name has yet not been revealed. The announcement post captioned, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie” it only shows the little one wrapped in a pastel pink onesie and a cute cap lying face down. The two have not revealed the face of the child yet.
The duo has two older children. Their eldest, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on February 9, 2021. He is nicknamed Augie and his formal name pays tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip. Their second son and middle child is called Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. He was born on May 30, 2023 and his names – George and Ronnie- honours the Brooksbank side of the family.
About Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Hailing from the British Royal lineage, Princess Eugenie is a common name in the field of art and philanthropy. She serves as the Director of Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery while also raising awareness through her Anti-slavery Collective. She is seen doing the rounds of charitable tours and supporting health and children’s welfare. Her life and activities have been built outside of the Royal household and she does not get any funding from the Royal Treasury to carry out her activities. Jack Brooksbank, on the other hand is a British marketing executive and businessman. Of late he is developing property in Lisbon and spends his time there; thus, the birth of their daughter in the country. The couple got married in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and divide their time between living in Britain and Lisbon.
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