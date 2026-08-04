Kelly Osbourne addresses fallout amid Sid Wilson split reports

Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram stories this week with a series of blunt, unfiltered posts that fans immediately connected to her rocky split from fiancé Sid Wilson. The timing is hard to ignore: the posts landed just days after news broke that Sid had reportedly been fired from Slipknot, the band he’d been part of for nearly three decades.

What did Kelly Osbourne say in her Instagram Stories?

Kelly didn't waste time getting to the point. She opened her string of Stories with a pointed message telling the subject of her frustration to “wake the f*** up” and start taking responsibility, before making clear she’s finished absorbing the fallout of whatever has been going on. She said she’s ready to move forward and focus on raising her son, and asked to be left alone so she can heal, adding that she can no longer shield the person from their own choices.