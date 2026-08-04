Kelly Osbourne addresses fallout amid Sid Wilson split reports

Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram stories this week with a series of blunt, unfiltered posts that fans immediately connected to her rocky split from fiancé Sid Wilson. The timing is hard to ignore: the posts landed just days after news broke that Sid had reportedly been fired from Slipknot, the band he’d been part of for nearly three decades.
Kelly didn't waste time getting to the point. She opened her string of Stories with a pointed message telling the subject of her frustration to “wake the f*** up” and start taking responsibility, before making clear she’s finished absorbing the fallout of whatever has been going on. She said she’s ready to move forward and focus on raising her son, and asked to be left alone so she can heal, adding that she can no longer shield the person from their own choices.
In a follow-up post, Kelly got practical — and a little pointed — asking, seemingly rhetorically, whether she could get her dogs and belongings back, and tacking on a mention of child support for good measure. She also reposted messages emphasising that she’ll protect her son “at all costs” and choose him above anyone else, along with a message suggesting that the loudest defenders of someone are often trying to distract from guilt rather than prove innocence.
Kelly and Sid’s romance was long in the making before it became public. The two first crossed paths through Slipknot’s ties to Ozzfest, the festival founded by her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and their friendship reportedly stretched back more than two decades before it turned romantic.
Sid, Slipknot's longtime DJ and keyboardist, popped the question in dramatic fashion — proposing to Kelly backstage during Ozzy's final concert with Black Sabbath in July 2025, just weeks before the rock icon’s death. The couple share a three-year-old son, Sidney.
Reports of the split first surfaced in March 2026, roughly seven months after the proposal. Sources told the Daily Mail the couple had tried to make things work for their son’s sake but ultimately decided that separating was the better path, describing Kelly as having endured a difficult stretch following her father’s death while remaining committed to her sobriety and her role as a mother.
Representatives for Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have not issued public statements addressing the specifics of the split or the circumstances around his departure from Slipknot.
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