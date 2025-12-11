Sharon Osbourne defends Kelly as fans share concern over extreme weight loss

Addressing Kelly's visible weight loss, Sharon said, "She's not happy, she lost her daddy. She can't eat right now. [The internet] is a shield for people who are unhappy. Jealousy and people's perception of somebody else — how many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? A lot of effort goes into [mean comments]. I feel sorry for people. There's something wrong with their lives. They're not happy".

Kelly Osbourne has also refused to remain silent and has made a statement against the brutal criticism she has been facing on social media. In the video, Kelly said, "To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill', or 'Get off Ozempic, you don’t look right', my dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life".

The criticism came especially after 41-year old Kelly publicly said during an interview that Ozempic is "amazing".