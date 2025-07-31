Sharon Osbourne breaks down at Ozzy’s funeral in Birmingham

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession took place in Birmingham on July 30. His wife, Sharon Osbourne and their three children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, were there to say goodbye. Ozzy was 76 when he passed away on July 22. The Prince of Darkness had been struggling with Parkinson’s disease since 2019.
The family was seen arriving together in a black car. They stepped out and walked towards a street corner filled with flowers, candles, and hand-written notes. These had been left by fans over the past few days. Sharon wore a long black dress. She broke down in tears as she looked at the tributes. Kelly and Jack stood close to her. At one point, she held on to them while wiping her face.
The crowd was large but quiet. Hundreds of fans lined the road. Some had grown up listening to Ozzy’s music. Others had travelled from nearby towns just to be there. They watched the family from a short distance, some with phones out, others with heads bowed. The Osbournes did not speak, but they made small gestures. Kelly gave a short wave. Jack nodded at a group of older fans. Sharon looked around briefly before heading back to the car. Jack and Kelly also held up peace signs before leaving the spot. It was a simple moment, but it said enough.
The funeral was planned by Birmingham City Council along with the Osbourne family. It was meant to be a quiet farewell in Ozzy’s hometown. No press conference, no live music. They only wanted a slow procession, with a few family members, and a lot of fans who wanted to pay their respects.
Ozzy, known for his work with Black Sabbath and his solo career, performed live two weeks before his death, almost as if he knew. His voice, his stage presence, and even his reality show years made him a household name. His funeral did not feel like a grand event. It felt personal. For many, that was the right way to say goodbye.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.