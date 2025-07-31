Sharon Osbourne breaks down at Ozzy’s funeral in Birmingham

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession took place in Birmingham on July 30. His wife, Sharon Osbourne and their three children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, were there to say goodbye. Ozzy was 76 when he passed away on July 22. The Prince of Darkness had been struggling with Parkinson’s disease since 2019.

Sharon Osbourne cries at Ozzy’s funeral in Birmingham

The family was seen arriving together in a black car. They stepped out and walked towards a street corner filled with flowers, candles, and hand-written notes. These had been left by fans over the past few days. Sharon wore a long black dress. She broke down in tears as she looked at the tributes. Kelly and Jack stood close to her. At one point, she held on to them while wiping her face.