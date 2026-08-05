Boyhood star Ellar Coltrane now: Where is the actor who played Mason in Richard Linklater’s 2014 film?

It's been nearly a decade since Richard Linklater's Boyhood wowed viewers with its centrepiece gimmick-that-wasn't: an actual youngster growing up on camera for twelve years. Now, as the film celebrates its anniversary with a series of retrospective screenings, the obvious question resurfaces: what happened to that boy?

Who is Ellar Coltrane and what happened to the Boyhood actor?

The answer, according to a new interview with Variety, is refreshingly ordinary: Ellar Coltrane, now 31, has traded film sets for fire stations.

Ellar was only six years old when Richard cast him in 2002, and he had no idea he was signed on to a project that would follow him into adulthood. Boyhood, which was shot in brief bursts over twelve years, employed Ellar's real-life growing up as raw material, weaving in elements from his actual boyhood rather than ageing him with cosmetics or CGI.