Glee star Kevin McHale slams diabolical fan theories claiming hit show is cursed

Former Glee star Kevin McHale has strongly condemned fans who refer to the hit musical series as 'cursed' following the tragic deaths of three main cast members.
The 38-year-old actor, who portrayed Artie Abrams on the hit show across its six seasons, voiced his outrage in a passionate statement shared on social media. Kevin expressed deep frustration at how online commentary reduces real human loss to internet conspiracy theories.
"Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a ‘sacrifice’ or a ‘curse’ in regards to a tv show is f–king diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality," Kevin wrote, before bluntly adding: "Get f–ked."
His angry outburst followed a fresh wave of public speculation after series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed he had been considering rebooting the show. Ryan noted that a younger generation has recently discovered the series, sharing, "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’"
However, the renewed interest reignited tasteless online discussions surrounding late cast members Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera. Cory died in July 2013 at age 31 from an accidental drug overdose. Mark died by suicide in January 2018 at age 35, weeks before sentencing on child pornography charges. Naya tragically drowned in July 2020 at age 33 after rescuing her four-year-old son on a rented pontoon boat.
Kevin has previously discussed processing grief alongside former costars like Jenna Ushkowitz, noting they rely on therapy and humour to cope with their tragic reality. Supporters quickly rallied around Kevin online, with one fan commenting, "Turning someone’s death into ‘proof’ of a curse or a TV show’s mythology can erase the fact that they were actual people with families, friends and lives beyond the entertainment people consumed."