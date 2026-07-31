Glee star Kevin McHale slams diabolical fan theories claiming hit show is cursed

"Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a ‘sacrifice’ or a ‘curse’ in regards to a tv show is f–king diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality," Kevin wrote, before bluntly adding: "Get f–ked."

His angry outburst followed a fresh wave of public speculation after series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed he had been considering rebooting the show. Ryan noted that a younger generation has recently discovered the series, sharing, "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’"