Michelle Pfeiffer reveals why she’s done with leading movie roles

For over four decades, Michelle Pfeiffer has been the ultimate big-screen siren. She has established what it means to be a Hollywood leading lady with her iconic roles in Scarface and Batman Returns, as well as her critically acclaimed roles in The Age of Innocence and What Lies Beneath. So when a three-time Oscar nominee announces she’s walking away from starring in movies forever, the entire industry takes notice.

Michelle Pfeiffer is done doing films: Here’s why

Speaking on a powerhouse panel at a The Hollywood Reporter event in Los Angeles, the 68-year-old icon dropped a truth bomb about her career path that left fans and industry insiders stunned. "I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces. It's so much more fun, I love it so much," she said. So, why is one of cinema’s greatest lead actresses hanging up her movie-star mantle? It turns out her decision comes down to three major factors: