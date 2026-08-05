Michelle Pfeiffer reveals why she’s done with leading movie roles

For over four decades, Michelle Pfeiffer has been the ultimate big-screen siren. She has established what it means to be a Hollywood leading lady with her iconic roles in Scarface and Batman Returns, as well as her critically acclaimed roles in The Age of Innocence and What Lies Beneath. So when a three-time Oscar nominee announces she’s walking away from starring in movies forever, the entire industry takes notice.
Speaking on a powerhouse panel at a The Hollywood Reporter event in Los Angeles, the 68-year-old icon dropped a truth bomb about her career path that left fans and industry insiders stunned. "I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces. It's so much more fun, I love it so much," she said. So, why is one of cinema’s greatest lead actresses hanging up her movie-star mantle? It turns out her decision comes down to three major factors:
Carrying a studio movie as the sole lead comes with immense box-office expectations, promotional pressure, and gruelling solo press tours. On the other hand, actors can share both the operational burden and the narrative limelight in ensemble television. Joining fellow panelists and Emmy nominees including Elle Fanning, Rhea Seehorn, Jessica Williams, Dale Dickey, and Karolina Wydra, Michelle highlighted how liberating it is to share the screen with a creative team rather of carrying the entire load alone.
Michelle didn't hold back in praising the quality of storytelling currently happening on television, particularly for women. Modern feature film scripts often relegate veteran actresses to supporting or standardised roles, whereas television streaming platforms are greenlighting complex, female-driven narratives. "I've just been so bowled over by the female performances on television, and honestly, they're just really owning TV." She pointed specifically to her recent experience starring in Apple TV+’s Margo's Got Money Troubles, an adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel. Playing Shyanne—the wild, flawed, and loving mother to Elle Fanning’s character—gave The Madison actor a chance to sink her teeth into character work that felt fresh and deeply human.
For Pfeiffer, who self-identifies as a natural ‘wallflower’, playing eccentric, complicated television characters offers a creative high she simply wasn't finding in film. Stepping away from traditional movie stardom allows Michelle to dive into bold, eccentric roles like her vibrant character Shyanne. She also raved about the joy of being on set with co-star and producer Elle Fanning, describing their relationship off-camera as full of laughter and mutual respect.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.