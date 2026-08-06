Actor and reality TV star Jiyaa Shankar gets engaged to Kaaran Dhanak

Putting up some dreamy photographs from the occasion, Jiyaa mentioned on her post, “So maybe it is true , you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here…life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can’t wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me. I love you Kaaran.”

She expresses in words their cute relationship, “It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn’t easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you.”

All about the proposal

While not much about the location has been disclosed, one can see Jiyaa in a flowy off shoulder butter yellow gown and Kaaran wearing a grey embroidered shirt and pants. The romantic setting was achieved with candles, flowers and light decors amidst a fantastic view. Kaaran surprised her by getting down on his knees and presenting a large solitaire diamond ring. The two have kept their private life out of the spotlight. However, according to reports they started meeting each other last year which finally culminated into the engagement. No further information about their marriage dates, location or venue has been disclosed.