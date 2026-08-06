Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat to direct Jamie Foxx in Hollywood action thriller Deadlocked

Indian filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is making a major leap to Hollywood after earning widespread international acclaim for his relentless action spectacle, Kill. Nikhil has officially signed on to direct Deadlocked, an upcoming action thriller starring Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat to direct Jamie Foxx in Deadlocked

Distributed globally by Amazon MGM Studios, the feature will stream worldwide on Prime Video. The high-stakes narrative centres on a grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is abruptly forced back into action when the ‘trial of the century’ devolves into a deadly hostage crisis. Chaos erupts after the defendant’s daughter seizes control of the courthouse in a desperate attempt to break her father out.

The original screenplay is penned by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack. Production is backed by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger for Range Media Partners, alongside Dave Caplan for C2 Motion Picture Group—the banners behind horror hits Longlegs and The Monkey—and Jamie producing via Foxxhole Productions. AJ Bourscheid, Liz Destro, Paul Currie and Corinne Foxx serve as executive producers.