Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy gets engaged to boyfriend Andrew Rigby in Spain

British- American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy proposed to his partner Andrew Rigby in a dreamy proposal recently. The couple shared photographs of the very special day in their lives through social media and netizens cannot keep calm. Kenworthy was born in England but raised in the USA. The four-time Olympic silver medalist actually started competing from the USA before switching to Great Britain ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Andrew on the other hand is a finance executive from Australia and largely keeps out of public eye.
According to reports and the photographs shared by the couple on their social media handles, the proposal took place on August 4 on a private island, Torre de ses Illetes off the Mallorca coast in Spain. It was in fact Gus who took the initiative of arranging everything and proposing to Andrew, who, of course, accepted. As per photographs one can spot a cosy picnic basket amidst the beautiful landscape. Gus had initially kept the whole thing surprised and revealed only a romantic picnic getaway. It was only during the course of the picnic that the proposal came along, all well-thought out from the beginning! After the proposal, the couple had their closest friends waiting on a boat to celebrate the moment. As per reports they exchanged a Cartier 1895 wedding bands with Gus choosing to wear Gold and Andrew, Platinum.
Where did the love story start?
According to media reports, the couple first met in 2016 during Kenworthy’s visit to Australia. In 2024, they again connected via mutual friends and made their relationship official on social media. In fact, they went through long distance relationship while one was in Sydney and the other in New York before Rigby moved to the USA where they now live together. On the work front, Kenworthy continues to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and is set to return in the Winter Olympics 2026.
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