MMA wrestler Brock Lesnar announces retirement after 25 years inside the ring

For those who keep awake late nights watching the mixed martial arts unfold inside the ring, Brock Lesnar is a name that needs no introduction. In a recent confession the MMA wrestler has accepted that it is time for him to professionally retire from the arena. Brock is known as one of the most popular dominant combat sports athletes ever, he is the only athlete who has to his credits and achievements titles from a versatile range of sports.
Brock started his professional career in 2002 and since then for the next 25 years there was no looking back. To his credits he has achievements like NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion (2000) in amateur wrestling, 10 times World champion, youngest WWE champion (won at 25), legendary 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania, UFC Heavyweight Championship and more. Thus Brock has been one of the most powerful and well known contenders in both UFC and wrestling.
A life of retirement
After spending over two and half decades inside the arena, Brock recently announced his professional retirement. This announcement came right after his defeat to Oba Femi at WWE Summer Slam. During the announcement he has made it clear that his body has undergone years of enduring and mistreatment and he wants to finally give it rest by leading a healthy life. He also wants to spend more time with his family which he was unable to do so earlier due to his training commitments and frequent tournament travels. He has not yet announced on any retirement plans apart from leading a quiet life with his family in Canada.
Brock is married to Rena Greek (Sable) since 2006 and has four children. His daughter is a shot put athlete and is a strong contender for the Olympic Games and his sons pursue ice hockey. He has largely kept his family outside of public gaze and continues to do so even today.
Brock was one of the few athletes of his stature who showed remarkable versatility across different domains of combat sports. His retirement does bring about a vacuum in the space but only time will tell if a new athlete will emerge and take the spot from him in the future.
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