Avika Gor hospitalised with dengue, husband Milind Chandwani reveals she shot despite 104-degree fever

Sharing a video on his social media account, Milind revealed that Avika was admitted to the hospital the previous night after her health deteriorated. “So, Avika has been admitted to the hospital since last night. She has been suffering from 103-104 degrees fever for the last five days,” he said.

Milind went on to praise Avika’s unwavering commitment towards her work. He shared that despite running a high fever, the actress first completed a two-day project shoot, which wrapped up in a single day because of her fine skills.

He revealed that after returning home and taking medicines during a brief break, she travelled to Delhi for an advertisement shoot as she did not want producers to incur losses due to postponement. He also clarified that she travelled to Delhi only after taking tests to ensure she has not caught any virus, which thankfully she hadn’t.

He further said, “I told her many times that producers will understand. Postpone it. Tell them that you cannot make it. But she said someone's time will go, someone's money will go. I want to do as much as I can,” Milind said, adding that he has always admired her respect for her craft and for other people's time and resources.

Calling Avika's work ethic inspiring, he added, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work, so much respect for their craft. I don't think many people in this industry do this.”