Melissa Rauch returns as Bernadette in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

A very different Bernadette

In The Big Bang Theory, Bernadette was known for her sharp wit, high-pitched voice and no-nonsense personality. She was introduced as a co-worker of Penny before becoming Howard Wolowitz’s wife and one of the show’s main characters.

In Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the multiverse storyline gives Melissa the chance to put a different spin on Bernadette. The character gets a much bigger and more unusual role in the third episode, which has a magical theme and plays with the idea of alternate versions of familiar characters.

The appearance is part of the spin-off's larger effort to bring familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory back in unexpected ways. Kunal Nayyar returned as Raj Koothrappali in the premiere, while Kaley Cuoco reprised her role as Penny in Episode 2. Now, with Melissa appearing as an alternate-universe version of Bernadette, the series is finding new ways to bring some of the sitcom's most popular characters into its multiverse story.

For viewers who followed The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, seeing Melissa back as Bernadette offers a familiar connection to the original series. But the alternate-universe setting means the show does not simply repeat what fans have already seen.