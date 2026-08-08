Valerie Bertinelli shares never-before-seen 1979 photos from her personal archives

“#throwback 1979? I’ve been doing a massive amount of decluttering around the house, going through old memorabilia… and stumbled upon a bunch of these negatives. I had totally forgotten that I had them, which is why we probably haven’t seen them in print anywhere. Now I don’t know what to do with them. But I have an idea… My brother @davidpbertinelli and I have a new show called Undeveloped, premiering today @itsvaleriesplace ❤️ Maybe I should get him to do something with them? Or not? Toss or save?” she wrote. Valerie and her brother David have launched a show called Undeveloped, which premiered the same day on her platform, It's Valerie's Place.

The post is the latest in a string of throwback shares that have become something of a signature for Bertinelli over the past couple of years. She's posted everything from a black-and-white glamour shot at 16, taken during her early One Day at a Time days, to a 1987 Halloween costume photo alongside her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen.