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Valerie Bertinelli shares never-before-seen 1979 photos from her personal archives

Valerie Bertinelli’s latest throwback comes straight from the family archives, with photographs captured by her brother more than four decades ago
Valerie Bertinelli
Actress and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli unearthed a set of photographs from 1979, taken by her brother David BertinelliShutterstock
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Valerie Bertinelli is giving fans a peek into her personal archives — and this time, it's material even longtime followers haven't seen before.

Valerie Bertinelli just found a forgotten piece of her past

This Wednesday, the 66-year-old actress and cookbook author posted a collection of never-before-seen images from 1979 that were taken by her brother, David Bertinelli, on Instagram. A 19-year-old Valerie wearing the feathery haircut that characterised her early One Day at a Time years is shown in the photos posing backward on a chair while wearing black lingerie.

“#throwback 1979? I’ve been doing a massive amount of decluttering around the house, going through old memorabilia… and stumbled upon a bunch of these negatives. I had totally forgotten that I had them, which is why we probably haven’t seen them in print anywhere. Now I don’t know what to do with them. But I have an idea… My brother @davidpbertinelli and I have a new show called Undeveloped, premiering today @itsvaleriesplace ❤️ Maybe I should get him to do something with them? Or not? Toss or save?” she wrote. Valerie and her brother David have launched a show called Undeveloped, which premiered the same day on her platform, It's Valerie's Place.

The post is the latest in a string of throwback shares that have become something of a signature for Bertinelli over the past couple of years. She's posted everything from a black-and-white glamour shot at 16, taken during her early One Day at a Time days, to a 1987 Halloween costume photo alongside her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen.

She's also been candid about aging and body image. In December 2024, she posted a photo of herself in her bra and underwear in a hotel bathroom.

Valerie first became a household name as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time in the mid-'70s, then found a new generation of fans decades later on Hot in Cleveland and as a Food Network host.

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