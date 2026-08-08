Valerie Bertinelli shares never-before-seen 1979 photos from her personal archives

Valerie Bertinelli is giving fans a peek into her personal archives — and this time, it's material even longtime followers haven't seen before.
This Wednesday, the 66-year-old actress and cookbook author posted a collection of never-before-seen images from 1979 that were taken by her brother, David Bertinelli, on Instagram. A 19-year-old Valerie wearing the feathery haircut that characterised her early One Day at a Time years is shown in the photos posing backward on a chair while wearing black lingerie.
“#throwback 1979? I’ve been doing a massive amount of decluttering around the house, going through old memorabilia… and stumbled upon a bunch of these negatives. I had totally forgotten that I had them, which is why we probably haven’t seen them in print anywhere. Now I don’t know what to do with them. But I have an idea… My brother @davidpbertinelli and I have a new show called Undeveloped, premiering today @itsvaleriesplace ❤️ Maybe I should get him to do something with them? Or not? Toss or save?” she wrote. Valerie and her brother David have launched a show called Undeveloped, which premiered the same day on her platform, It's Valerie's Place.
The post is the latest in a string of throwback shares that have become something of a signature for Bertinelli over the past couple of years. She's posted everything from a black-and-white glamour shot at 16, taken during her early One Day at a Time days, to a 1987 Halloween costume photo alongside her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen.
She's also been candid about aging and body image. In December 2024, she posted a photo of herself in her bra and underwear in a hotel bathroom.
Valerie first became a household name as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time in the mid-'70s, then found a new generation of fans decades later on Hot in Cleveland and as a Food Network host.
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