Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz skip 2022 wedding anniversary as Beckham family rift deepens

On August 4, Brooklyn took to Instagram with a tribute to his wife, writing that he loved her more than he could say and promising to “always protect” her. The following day, the couple marked one year since they renewed their vows in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and members of Nicola's family, but none of the Beckhams. Since 2022, Brooklyn had posted publicly every year to mark his original wedding date. Except this year.

The estrangement between Brooklyn and his parents has been going on for years, but it became impossible to ignore in January 2026, when Brooklyn published a lengthy statement across a series of Instagram Stories. In it, he said he had no interest in reconciling with his family, accusing them of trying for years to undermine his marriage and claiming Nicola had been repeatedly disrespected despite the couple’s efforts to bridge the divide.

A large portion of the claimed conflict stems from the 2022 wedding planning, including a dress mix-up involving a Victoria Beckham design that apparently wasn't completed in time and allegations that Victoria inappropriately joined the couple's first dance.