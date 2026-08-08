Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz skip 2022 wedding anniversary as Beckham family rift deepens

For four years running, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham used social media to celebrate his wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz. This year, that tradition disappeared — and in its place, the couple marked a different date entirely.
Rather than commemorating their April 2022 nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida, Brooklyn and Nicola instead celebrated the anniversary of a second, more private ceremony: a vow renewal held in August 2025 that neither David nor Victoria Beckham attended.
On August 4, Brooklyn took to Instagram with a tribute to his wife, writing that he loved her more than he could say and promising to “always protect” her. The following day, the couple marked one year since they renewed their vows in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and members of Nicola's family, but none of the Beckhams. Since 2022, Brooklyn had posted publicly every year to mark his original wedding date. Except this year.
The estrangement between Brooklyn and his parents has been going on for years, but it became impossible to ignore in January 2026, when Brooklyn published a lengthy statement across a series of Instagram Stories. In it, he said he had no interest in reconciling with his family, accusing them of trying for years to undermine his marriage and claiming Nicola had been repeatedly disrespected despite the couple’s efforts to bridge the divide.
A large portion of the claimed conflict stems from the 2022 wedding planning, including a dress mix-up involving a Victoria Beckham design that apparently wasn't completed in time and allegations that Victoria inappropriately joined the couple's first dance.
Beyond the missed anniversary post, several other developments over the past year have fuelled speculation that the family rift is deep and ongoing:
In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz on Instagram, and the brothers unfollowed them back. By December, reports emerged that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents either.
Brooklyn spent the 2025 holidays with Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, rather than with the Beckhams. Cruz, by contrast, stayed home with David and Victoria.
When David shared a photo recap of his year on social media, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably missing — though David later posted an older throwback photo with Brooklyn, writing that he loved all his children.
The contrast with earlier years is stark. Back in 2023, Victoria and David publicly toasted the couple's first wedding anniversary, with Victoria writing on Instagram how special it was to celebrate together. Three years later, the Beckhams weren't mentioned in the celebration at all.
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