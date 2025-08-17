Nicola Peltz's family present at vow renewal as Beckhams remain absent

Nicola Peltz posted family photos from a small vow renewal for her and Brooklyn Beckham. The pictures show her side of the family in full with her father leading the ceremony. Her mother, sister and brothers stood close. They all smiled for a group picture.

Peltz kin at the front row, Beckhams missing from vow renewal

The Beckhams did not attend. David and Victoria Beckham were in Europe at the time. They appeared in no photos from the event. The couple who hosted the day did not explain their absence. Representatives for both families did not reply to requests for comment. Nicola wrote on Instagram that the day mattered to them. One post began with a shot of her father at the front. The final image showed the whole Peltz family together. Other posts focused on Nicola and Brooklyn alone.