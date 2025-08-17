Nicola Peltz's family present at vow renewal as Beckhams remain absent

Nicola Peltz posted family photos from a small vow renewal for her and Brooklyn Beckham. The pictures show her side of the family in full with her father leading the ceremony. Her mother, sister and brothers stood close. They all smiled for a group picture.
The Beckhams did not attend. David and Victoria Beckham were in Europe at the time. They appeared in no photos from the event. The couple who hosted the day did not explain their absence. Representatives for both families did not reply to requests for comment. Nicola wrote on Instagram that the day mattered to them. One post began with a shot of her father at the front. The final image showed the whole Peltz family together. Other posts focused on Nicola and Brooklyn alone.
Brooklyn spoke to a media outlet after the ceremony. He described the moment as a lovely memory and said he would renew his vows many times if he could. He did not say anything about his parents. Press reports later linked tensions within the Beckham family to the split in attendance. Rumours of a family rift have been circulating for a few months. Some stories suggested that Brooklyn went no contact with his parents. The couple’s private life drew extra attention because of those reports.
The pair first married in April 2022 in Florida. That wedding drew broad coverage. The vow renewal felt smaller and more personal. The photos show simple touches rather than a grand display. Guests wore neat but low key clothes and the space for the ceremony looked intimate. Fans sent messages under the posts. Some readers focused on the family warmth in Nicola’s pictures while others zeroed in on the Beckhams’ absence. Comment threads mixed support for the couple with speculation about family dynamics.
This moment shows how public figures create private memories. A small ceremony delivered clear meaning for the couple and their close relatives. It also reminded the media that a family can split a story into two simple facts. One side shows celebration while the other side shows distance. For Nicola and Brooklyn, the day recorded a private promise and for everyone else, it became another chapter in a long family story.
