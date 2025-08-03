Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz quietly renew wedding vows

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have renewed their wedding vows. Their first ceremony took place in Palm Beach back in 2022. This time around, it was just about the two of them. The timing of it has sparked some quiet conversation. There’s been talk of tension between Brooklyn and parts of his family, especially his parents and younger brothers. Nothing has been officially said, but the distance feels noticeable.
Still, Brooklyn and Nicola appear focused on their relationship. They shared the moment in their own way, without much public fuss. Friends of the couple say it was about celebrating the bond they’ve built together and starting fresh as husband and wife. The couple often posts pictures and videos together online, showing their daily life. In one recent post, Brooklyn wrote that Nicola means “the whole world” to him. The message was simple but said a lot about where his priorities lie.
There was a lot of chatter about why the family did not spend as much time together. Nicola and Brooklyn had skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday in May. Some fans also noticed that Brooklyn and Nicola no longer follow his brothers on Instagram. A few media reports claim the unfollows weren’t done on purpose, but others say it may have been mutual.
There have also been whispers of tension between Brooklyn and Romeo over past relationships, though nothing is confirmed. Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the three brothers, had shared some angry posts online aimed at Brooklyn.
Despite the online drama, Brooklyn and Nicola seem keen to stay away from the noise. Their focus, for now, appears to be each other. The vow renewal may not fix everything going on around them, but it could be their way of drawing a line and moving forward. As for the family, it’s unclear what comes next. But for Brooklyn and Nicola, this second round of vows seems to be a quiet promise to stick together, no matter what.
