Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz quietly renew wedding vows

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have renewed their wedding vows. Their first ceremony took place in Palm Beach back in 2022. This time around, it was just about the two of them. The timing of it has sparked some quiet conversation. There’s been talk of tension between Brooklyn and parts of his family, especially his parents and younger brothers. Nothing has been officially said, but the distance feels noticeable.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz say 'I do' again

Still, Brooklyn and Nicola appear focused on their relationship. They shared the moment in their own way, without much public fuss. Friends of the couple say it was about celebrating the bond they’ve built together and starting fresh as husband and wife. The couple often posts pictures and videos together online, showing their daily life. In one recent post, Brooklyn wrote that Nicola means “the whole world” to him. The message was simple but said a lot about where his priorities lie.