Brooklyn Beckham skips dad David’s 50th, celebrates billionaire father-in-law’s birthday instead

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has raised eyebrows yet again by publicly celebrating his father-in-law Nelson Peltz’s birthday—just weeks after skipping his own father’s 50th. Brooklyn, who has carved a niche for himself as a culinary enthusiast and hot sauce brand owner, shared a warm Instagram Story on Tuesday to honour the Peltz family patriarch. The photo featured Brooklyn alongside wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, both smiling behind Nelson as he sat, smiling in celebration of his 83rd birthday. “Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you ❤️,” Brooklyn wrote, opting for a heartfelt yet understated tribute.

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates wife Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father amid continued speculation about a rift with the Beckham family

Nicola, 30, echoed the sentiment with a touching throwback from her childhood, calling her father “my king” and expressing gratitude for his love and support. “I’m so lucky to call you my dad,” she wrote, “you’re the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of!” Their posts come on the heels of Brooklyn and Nicola’s conspicuous absence from David Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday bash in London—a guest list that boasted Hollywood royalty and football legends. The no-show has fuelled speculation that tensions between Brooklyn and his famous parents are still simmering, particularly after long-standing rumours of discord dating back to the couple’s high-profile wedding in 2022.