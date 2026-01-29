The Beckham-Peltz divide: Inside the battle of the billionaires

The latest development in the split within one of the most famous families in the world has taken a financial turn, with allegations about the massive monthly allowance that Nicola Peltz gets from her billionaire father.
In a recent episode of the podcast series The Rest Is Entertainment, host Marina Hyde caused a stir when she alleged that Nelson Peltz gives Nicola a monthly allowance of $1 million. Marina reported that the billionaire businessman questioned David and Victoria about their financial input into their eldest son, saying, "I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance. Why don’t you?"
Although the Peltz family’s net worth is estimated to be a massive $1.6 billion, compared to the Beckhams’ $680 million, representatives for Nicola have been quick to deny the allegations. A source close to the actress called the allegations "100 percent false," saying that the quote was a "fabricated rumour made up out of thin air."
A family divided
The financial speculation comes at a time of unprecedented public tension. Brooklyn recently broke the family’s usual silence with an explosive six-page Instagram post. In it, the 26-year-old wrote that he has "no choice but to speak for myself" against what he perceives as years of parental control and media manipulation.
Brooklyn stated that his departure from "Brand Beckham" has cured his lifelong anxiety, saying: "I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Public appearances vs private reality
The drama comes in contrast to recent public appearances. On Monday, David and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were spotted in Paris to celebrate Victoria’s Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award from the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of her contributions to the arts.
Despite the public family reunion in the fashion capital, Brooklyn was noticeably absent. Instead, he took to Instagram to share a romantic montage with Nicola, set to Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight, indicating that for now, his loyalties lie with his wife.