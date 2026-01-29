The Beckham-Peltz divide: Inside the battle of the billionaires

The latest development in the split within one of the most famous families in the world has taken a financial turn, with allegations about the massive monthly allowance that Nicola Peltz gets from her billionaire father.

The million-dollar question in the Beckham family

In a recent episode of the podcast series The Rest Is Entertainment, host Marina Hyde caused a stir when she alleged that Nelson Peltz gives Nicola a monthly allowance of $1 million. Marina reported that the billionaire businessman questioned David and Victoria about their financial input into their eldest son, saying, "I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance. Why don’t you?"

Although the Peltz family’s net worth is estimated to be a massive $1.6 billion, compared to the Beckhams’ $680 million, representatives for Nicola have been quick to deny the allegations. A source close to the actress called the allegations "100 percent false," saying that the quote was a "fabricated rumour made up out of thin air."