7 Dogs: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Monica Bellucci’s film to release in India on August 21

The movie 7 Dogs, starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Italian actress Monica Bellucci, will hit Indian theatres on August 21 in Hindi and English. The film, which is an action comedy with funding from Saudi Arabia, also features Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz. The movie premiered in the Middle East in May.

7 Dogs brings together stars from India, Egypt, Europe and Hollywood

The film is directed by Belgian director Adil El Arbi and Belgian-Moroccan director Bilall Fallah. 7 Dogs comes as a result of the team’s second venture into the world of action movies after Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. 7 Dogs is produced by Sela Studios with the assistance of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).