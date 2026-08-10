7 Dogs: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Monica Bellucci’s film to release in India on August 21

The movie 7 Dogs, starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Italian actress Monica Bellucci, will hit Indian theatres on August 21 in Hindi and English. The film, which is an action comedy with funding from Saudi Arabia, also features Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz. The movie premiered in the Middle East in May.
The film is directed by Belgian director Adil El Arbi and Belgian-Moroccan director Bilall Fallah. 7 Dogs comes as a result of the team’s second venture into the world of action movies after Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. 7 Dogs is produced by Sela Studios with the assistance of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).
This film is the brainchild of Turki Alalshikh, who has also written it. The film is intended to be made as an international project which will involve USA, Hollywood, Egypt, India, Europe and the Middle East.
The plot revolves around Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi as he teams up with Ghali Abu Dawood from the criminal underworld called the 7 Dogs to combat drug trafficking. Leading the movie are Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, with other cast members such as Giancarlo Esposito, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang.
According to reports, 7 Dogs has been produced with a budget of USD 40 million. In addition, it has also claimed two world records from the Guinness Book of World Records.
The stunts of 7 Dogs were choreographed by 87Eleven, which is the stunt company related to the John Wick film franchise. Stephen Dunlevy, an expert stunt coordinator who has previously worked on films such as Mad Max: Fury Road.
Salman Khan is waiting for Maatrubhumi. Sanjay Dutt's next film is Baap, the Kannada film KD – The Devil, and an unnamed film starring Arshad Warsi. Monica Bellucci's next film is The Birthday Party, directed by Léa Mysius.
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