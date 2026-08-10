Aubrey Plaza welcomes first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza, the Emmy-nominated actress, best known for Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, has welcomed her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, according to multiple reports.
Aubrey was photographed cradling her newborn on Sunday in New York City, stepping out after catching Christopher’s final Broadway performance in the revival of Death of a Salesman. Sources close to the couple say the baby arrived during the last week of July. The celeb couple have not yet confirmed the news themselves or shared any details publicly, including a name.
The pregnancy was first confirmed in April, when a representative told People that Aubrey and Christopher were expecting and due in the fall. Aubrey herself broke the news in her own comedic fashion during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.
The timing carries real emotional weight. Aubrey’s late husband, screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47. The two had been together for roughly a decade and married since 2021, though they had reportedly separated in the months before his death. A source told People at the time of the pregnancy announcement that the news came as a beautiful surprise after an emotional year.
Aubrey and Christopher first crossed paths professionally back in 2020, starring together in the psychological thriller Black Bear, which premiered at Sundance. They reunited a few years later for the off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.
Reports of the pair dating didn’t surface until mid-2025, and true to form for both notoriously private stars, neither has ever formally confirmed the romance. Christopher has continued to build his profile on stage and screen, most recently closing out his Broadway run as Biff in Death of a Salesman alongside Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf — a run that wrapped the same night Aubrey was photographed with their child.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.