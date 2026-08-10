Aubrey Plaza welcomes first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza, the Emmy-nominated actress, best known for Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, has welcomed her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, according to multiple reports.

When did Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott welcome their baby?

Aubrey was photographed cradling her newborn on Sunday in New York City, stepping out after catching Christopher’s final Broadway performance in the revival of Death of a Salesman. Sources close to the couple say the baby arrived during the last week of July. The celeb couple have not yet confirmed the news themselves or shared any details publicly, including a name.