Marvel actor Sebastian Stan and partner Annabelle Wallis welcome first child

Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier in the Marvel cinematic Universe welcomed his first child at (43) with partner Annabelle Wallis (41). The couple has kept their relationship private from the very beginning, and thus not much has been publicly announced about the child. As of now, reports have confirmed that the child was born in July with the announcement becoming public only in August 2026.

Moreover, the exact date of birth or the gender of the child has also not been revealed. Even before the child came into being, Sebastian has been talking about entering fatherhood in many of his project promotional interviews. He has often reiterated about emulating quiet strength and protectiveness towards the child in order to become a good father and a good human being.

Who are Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis?

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis started dating in 2022. For the next two years their relationship was kept private except a few public spotting. It was only in January last year that Sebastian publicly professed his love towards Annabelle during his Golden Globes Awards acceptance. In Spring 2026 Annabelle’s pregnancy was confirmed through media photographs and in July they welcomed their first child. Before dating Sebastian, Annabelle had relations with Chris Pine and Jared Leto and was seen in movies like Annabelle, The Mummy, Malignant and more.