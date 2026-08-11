Cricket star Rohit Sharma set for television debut

Rohit Sharma will soon make his entertainment debut as the host of a brand-new program that will launch in September on Sony Entertainment Television and the streaming service SonyLIV, according to formal confirmation from Sony Pictures Networks India. The announcement was made as part of Sony's extensive schedule for the holiday season, which also included high-profile games like Ajay Devgn's Crime Patrol remake and Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.
Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, confirmed the project while walking through the network’s upcoming slate, noting that Rohit will take on anchoring and presenting duties on his own show launching on SET and SonyLIV in September. Beyond the timeline, though, the show’s title, format, and exact premiere date remain officially under wraps.
Back in May, Sony released a teaser that immediately got cricket fans talking — not by revealing any details of the show itself, but by leaning hard into one of Rohit's most viral moments. In the clip, fans repeatedly corner him and demand he repeat his now-iconic line, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega.” Rohit, in typical form, jokes that he's gone off the idea of gardens altogether thanks to how far the quote travelled online.
Rohit stepped away from T20I cricket in June 2024 and retired from Test cricket in May 2025, while continuing to feature in India's ODI setup. A television debut fits naturally into this next phase.
The wager is equally strategic for Sony. By pairing one of the most adored figures in Indian sports with a significant entertainment launch, the network might potentially attract people who don't usually watch reality or fiction programming while also gaining an inherent link to cricket's enormous fan base.
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