Cricket star Rohit Sharma set for television debut

Rohit Sharma will soon make his entertainment debut as the host of a brand-new program that will launch in September on Sony Entertainment Television and the streaming service SonyLIV, according to formal confirmation from Sony Pictures Networks India. The announcement was made as part of Sony's extensive schedule for the holiday season, which also included high-profile games like Ajay Devgn's Crime Patrol remake and Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Rohit Sharma to make his TV debut in September

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, confirmed the project while walking through the network’s upcoming slate, noting that Rohit will take on anchoring and presenting duties on his own show launching on SET and SonyLIV in September. Beyond the timeline, though, the show’s title, format, and exact premiere date remain officially under wraps.