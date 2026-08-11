Is The Weeknd dropping his world-famous moniker?

In a video made by a fan that has gone viral, the artiste can be heard saying, "I tested retirement a little bit, and I don’t like the way it feels. Imma be here forever with you."

The Weeknd talked about dropping his name previously

Back in April 2022, the 36-year-old wrote online that he was thinking of switching to his original name. "I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol. maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince."

A year later, he said in an interview, that his next album could well be his last, "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say".