The Weeknd commissions 40-foot gold sculpture by Hajime Sorayama for After Hours Til Dawn tour

For the latest run of his blockbuster After Hours Til Dawn Tour, global pop phenomenon The Weeknd has commissioned a colossal 40-foot gold sculpture by legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. It is a towering metallic figure now being hailed as the largest fine art piece ever created for a live concert production.
The Weeknd has spent the better part of the last five years building one of pop culture’s most visually obsessive universes. From the bloodied chaos of After Hours to the eerie purgatory-pop of Dawn FM, his world has become cinematic mythology.
Japanese illustrator and sculptor Hajime Sorayama, famous for his hyper-sexualised chrome robots and biomechanical fantasies, has long occupied the intersection of fine art, fashion, futurism and fetish aesthetics.
The new sculpture reportedly expands on the robotic imagery already used in previous After Hours Til Dawn shows, but this version cranks the ambition into absurd territory. Bathed in gold and dominating the stage like a monument from a cyberpunk empire, the piece transforms the concert itself into an immersive installation.
Industry insiders are already comparing the sculpture to the kind of large-scale public art usually reserved for museums, biennales or billionaire vanity projects. Except this one travels with a concert tour and appears under strobe lights while tens of thousands scream the lyrics to ‘Blinding Lights’.
Naturally, the internet has reacted exactly as expected. Some fans are calling it genius and others are calling it peak excess. A few are probably still trying to figure out how the crew transports a gold sculpture the size of an apartment building between cities. The Weeknd understands the assignment better than almost anyone in pop right now. He’s managed to turn a concert stage into a futuristic art museum — one shimmering gold nightmare at a time.
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