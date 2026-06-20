The Weeknd commissions 40-foot gold sculpture by Hajime Sorayama for After Hours Til Dawn tour

For the latest run of his blockbuster After Hours Til Dawn Tour, global pop phenomenon The Weeknd has commissioned a colossal 40-foot gold sculpture by legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. It is a towering metallic figure now being hailed as the largest fine art piece ever created for a live concert production.

A 40-foot gold robot to tower over The Weeknd's stadium tour

The Weeknd has spent the better part of the last five years building one of pop culture’s most visually obsessive universes. From the bloodied chaos of After Hours to the eerie purgatory-pop of Dawn FM, his world has become cinematic mythology.

Japanese illustrator and sculptor Hajime Sorayama, famous for his hyper-sexualised chrome robots and biomechanical fantasies, has long occupied the intersection of fine art, fashion, futurism and fetish aesthetics.