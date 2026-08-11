Matt Damon's daughter, Isabella signs a contract with famous modelling agency

20-year-old Isabella Damon has signed with IMG Models as she begins her journey as a model. She is listed on the company’s website under New York. Isabella is the daughter of the actor Matt Damon, 55, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 49.

Isabella Damon joins IMG Models’ star-studded roster

Isabella Damon, nicknamed Bella by her friends, is said to be an academic genius. Her father has spoken about her in interviews about how humorous she is, particularly the fact that she roasts his profession. She joined New York University in 2024, but is now getting into modelling.