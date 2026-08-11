Matt Damon's daughter, Isabella signs a contract with famous modelling agency

20-year-old Isabella Damon has signed with IMG Models as she begins her journey as a model. She is listed on the company’s website under New York. Isabella is the daughter of the actor Matt Damon, 55, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 49.
Isabella Damon, nicknamed Bella by her friends, is said to be an academic genius. Her father has spoken about her in interviews about how humorous she is, particularly the fact that she roasts his profession. She joined New York University in 2024, but is now getting into modelling.
The IMG Models company was founded in 1987 and has represented some of the most important personalities in fashion. These include models such as Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. The company is one of the many that will represent Isabella, who will join other kids of celebrities.
Another celebrity who has signed their child with IMG Models is Naomi Watts, whose daughter is named Kai Schreiber. She is signed to IMG Models along with Liev Schreiber. Also, Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law is signed with IMG Models along with her father. Romeo Beckham is the other star kid who works with IMG Models. He is the son of Victoria and David Beckham.
Isabella Damon has been seen modelling for her older sister Alexia Damon, who is 27 years old. Alexia shared the pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Isabella was seen wearing a white fur coat with a black dress and black pointed-toe heels.
Alexia wants to work in the film business and is a photographer and videographer. In addition, Alexia worked in the camera department for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Apple TV movie in 2024 called The Instigators.
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