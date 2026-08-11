Celebs

Matt Damon's daughter, Isabella signs a contract with famous modelling agency

Isabella Damon, Matt Damon's daughter, is beginning a modelling career after signing with IMG Models and joining its New York roster
Matt Damon's daughter Isabella Damon is stepping into the modelling world after joining IMG Models’ New York roster
Isabella Damon lands IMG Models deal at 20
Updated on
2 min read

20-year-old Isabella Damon has signed with IMG Models as she begins her journey as a model. She is listed on the company’s website under New York. Isabella is the daughter of the actor Matt Damon, 55, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 49.

Isabella Damon joins IMG Models’ star-studded roster

Isabella Damon, nicknamed Bella by her friends, is said to be an academic genius. Her father has spoken about her in interviews about how humorous she is, particularly the fact that she roasts his profession. She joined New York University in 2024, but is now getting into modelling.

This marks her entry into the fashion world
Matt Damon’s 20-year-old daughter Isabella has officially signed with IMG Models

The IMG Models company was founded in 1987 and has represented some of the most important personalities in fashion. These include models such as Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. The company is one of the many that will represent Isabella, who will join other kids of celebrities.

Isabella has largely stayed out of the spotlight while growing up
Isabella joins a star-studded IMG Models roster that includes names such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Claudia Schiffer

Another celebrity who has signed their child with IMG Models is Naomi Watts, whose daughter is named Kai Schreiber. She is signed to IMG Models along with Liev Schreiber. Also, Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law is signed with IMG Models along with her father. Romeo Beckham is the other star kid who works with IMG Models. He is the son of Victoria and David Beckham.

Her older sister Alexia has pursued a career behind the camera, working in film production and cinematography
Before her agency signing, Isabella appeared in a fashion-focused photoshoot with her older sister Alexia Barroso

Isabella Damon has been seen modelling for her older sister Alexia Damon, who is 27 years old. Alexia shared the pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Isabella was seen wearing a white fur coat with a black dress and black pointed-toe heels.

There are currently no confirmed reports of Isabella landing a major fashion campaign or runway show
Isabella Damon's potrait clicked by her older sister Alexia

Alexia wants to work in the film business and is a photographer and videographer. In addition, Alexia worked in the camera department for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Apple TV movie in 2024 called The Instigators.

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Matt Damon's daughter Isabella Damon is stepping into the modelling world after joining IMG Models’ New York roster
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