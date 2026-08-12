Cristiano Ronaldo finally marries Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate ceremony

Word has been doing the rounds that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is finally set to marry long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez in August. After waiting for a while, the fans are finally in for a treat when the couple officially said ‘ I Do’ to each other. While details photographs are awaited by either of them, both did put up a social media post which confirmed their marriage, in less words but reflective of stronger emotional ties.
The photographs show a close up of two hands. It is speculated that it is Ronaldo’s hands on top of Georgina. What can be closely noticed is how both the hands have matching wedding rings on their fingers. The duo captioned the post as ‘C (heart symbol/ loves) G’. Just a glimpse of this civil wedding has sent netizens into frenzy. While one user commented, ‘wishing you the most beautiful married life’, another user posted, ‘It’s official Finally’ and yet another user wrote, ‘I just knew he was cooking low-key. Way to go.’
At a time and age when rings have become the most attractive talking point in a marriage, Ronaldo did keep the whole affair ‘low-key’ with just platinum bands. The occasion was more to solemnize the relationship they have shared for over a decade than to show the world, that they have finally gotten married. According to Portuguese media reports, the couple tied the knot yesterday, on August 11, in the town of Cascais, a small coastal town near Lisbon and in attendance were all their children.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been going strong since over a decade. Years ago the footballer had walked right inside a luxury store and changed not only his life but also the life of the store assistant – Rodriguez, one can clearly say it was love at first sight. Since then, the two of them have been going strong. Rodriguez brought up Ronaldo’s children with his former partner and the couple themselves had children of their own, including losing a child. The last decade was a whirlwind adventure for the two of them with the children, Ronaldo’s mother, having children of their own and overcoming loss. The duo got engaged last year and it was an occasion fans celebrated all across. And with their solemn marriage, Ronaldo could not have treated his fans to a better goal!
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