Cristiano Ronaldo finally marries Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate ceremony

At a time and age when rings have become the most attractive talking point in a marriage, Ronaldo did keep the whole affair ‘low-key’ with just platinum bands. The occasion was more to solemnize the relationship they have shared for over a decade than to show the world, that they have finally gotten married. According to Portuguese media reports, the couple tied the knot yesterday, on August 11, in the town of Cascais, a small coastal town near Lisbon and in attendance were all their children.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been going strong since over a decade. Years ago the footballer had walked right inside a luxury store and changed not only his life but also the life of the store assistant – Rodriguez, one can clearly say it was love at first sight. Since then, the two of them have been going strong. Rodriguez brought up Ronaldo’s children with his former partner and the couple themselves had children of their own, including losing a child. The last decade was a whirlwind adventure for the two of them with the children, Ronaldo’s mother, having children of their own and overcoming loss. The duo got engaged last year and it was an occasion fans celebrated all across. And with their solemn marriage, Ronaldo could not have treated his fans to a better goal!