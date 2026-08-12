Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to one charge in DUI case, four years after arrest

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly entered a guilty plea in DUI charge on Tuesday, more than four years after she was arrested in Georgia. She was initially arrested on January 14, 2022 and had to spend a few hours in jail before receiving probation.

Tiffany Haddish has made a legal move in her DUI case

American comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish has pleaded guilty to one charge while the others were dripped. Her long-awaited trial for the 2022 DUI case was scheduled to commence in Fayette County but she entered the plea on Tuesday.