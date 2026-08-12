Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to one charge in DUI case, four years after arrest

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly entered a guilty plea in DUI charge on Tuesday, more than four years after she was arrested in Georgia. She was initially arrested on January 14, 2022 and had to spend a few hours in jail before receiving probation.
American comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish has pleaded guilty to one charge while the others were dripped. Her long-awaited trial for the 2022 DUI case was scheduled to commence in Fayette County but she entered the plea on Tuesday.
On January 14, 2022, the 46-year-old was arrested after she dozed off behind the wheel of her white Ford Explorer in the middle of the road, causing traffic chaos. Per police reports, a 911 caller made the authorities aware of the incident and when they arrived on scene, they could smell marijuana and alcohol on her.
She faced alcohol and drug related charges besides charges for misdemeanour. The actress was put behind the bars where she only stayed less than four hours. Upon release, she did not have to do any jail time but was given a 12 month-long probation which required her to abstain from drugs and license.
Her driver's license was invalidated in the state of Georgia following suspension. In May this year, Tiffany's lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed due to the delay in trial but their request was denied.
On November 24, 2023, a similar incident saw her fall asleep once again, this time behind the wheel of her Tesla in Beverly Hills. However, following a deal with the prosecutors, she pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation in 2024 and the two misdemeanour DUI charges were let go.